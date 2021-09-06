Times Now Airs Clip From Wales As 'Pakistani Jets Over Panjshir'

As Taliban announced its 'complete capture' of Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley, a variety of visuals allegedly showing aircrafts over the valley were shared on social media.

News channel Times Now aired a clip of one fighter jet, claiming that it was Pakistan's fighter jet flying over the region, aiding Taliban.

However, we found that the visuals were actually from Machynlleth Loop, popularly known as the 'Mach Loop' in Wales, United Kingdom. The area is often used by fighter jets as a place to practice low-flying.

The aircraft in the video has been identified by several user as a F-15 fighter jet, whereas Pakistan's Air Force only uses F-16s and F-17s.