Clip of Shivraj Singh Chouhan Breaking Down Falsely Linked to MP CM Appointment

Fact-check: Old video of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan crying is being falsely shared as his reaction after not being appointed as the CM.
A video showing former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan breaking down in front of several people is going viral on social media as a recent clip.
The claim: Users sharing the video claim that Chouhan was "betrayed" by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah as he wasn't appointed as the state's Chief Minister.
New updates about MP: On 11 December, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced Dr Mohan Yadav as the new chief minister for the state.
Yadav is an MLA from Ujjain South and was also a minister in Chouhan's cabinet.
How did we find out the truth?: We noticed a logo of a news channel, News Tak, on the top-right corner of the viral video.
Taking a cue, we performed a relevant keyword search which led us to a YouTube video shared by the same news channel on 19 July 2019.
The video's description said that it shows Chouhan breaking down after his adopted daughter passed away.
We also found other reports from India Today and NDTV, published on 19 July 2019.
These reports stated that Chouhan's adopted daughter Bharti Verma passed away in Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh on 18 July 2019.
According to her husband, Ravindra Verma, she was suffering with body weakness and was undergoing treatment.
Another article by The New Indian Express, stated that Verma died of an heart attack.
Conclusion: An old video of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan crying is being falsely shared as his reaction after not being appointed as the CM of the state.
