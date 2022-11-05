Man Wearing PM Modi Mask in Kejriwal Rally Not Recent, Nor From Gujarat

A video showing a person walking alongside Delhi Chief Minister and the national convenor of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Arvind Kejriwal, while wearing a mask of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's face has gone viral with a claim that it's from a recent rally in Gujarat.

The claim has been shared by several social media users ahead of the upcoming 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, scheduled to take place in December.

However, we found that the video was from January 2020, and was shot during the campaigning of Delhi Assembly elections. The person wearing the mask was a social media influencer called Akash Sagar.