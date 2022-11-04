Fact-Check: No, Elon Musk Did Not Fire Ex-Twitter Executive Vijaya Gadde on Air

(Archives of more claims can be seen here and here.)

However, we found that the video has been edited. Gadde and Musk haven't appeared on Rogan's podcast together.

The clips are from two different videos from Rogan's verified YouTube channel, PowerfulJRE, and the audio of Musk talking about the penalty for failure is taken from a United States Air Force (USAF) Air Warfare Symposium, where he was talking about his company, Space X.