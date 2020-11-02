No Manufacturing to be Allowed in New Industrial Areas: Delhi CM

No manufacturing industry will be allowed in any new industrial areas of Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday, 2 November, pointing out that only service and hi-tech industries will be permitted there.

Kejriwal's announcement comes as pollution levels in the national capital have once again risen to alarming levels this year. Every year, at the onset of the winter season, Delhi battles high levels of air pollution. Among the reasons cited for the deteriorating air quality are unfavourable weather conditions and stubble burning, combined with manufacturing activities and vehicular pollution.