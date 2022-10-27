Clip Shows People in Gujarat Clashing With BJP Workers? It's From West Bengal

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Clip Shows People in Gujarat Clashing With BJP Workers? It's From West Bengal

The video shows a clash between the BJP and Trinamool Congress workers in West Bengal.
Rujuta Thete
WebQoof
Updated:

Fact-check: The video is from West Bengal, not Gujarat. 

(Photo: The Quint)

A video which shows a brawl between two groups is being shared with a claim that it shows a fight between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and the locals of Gujarat during an election campaign.

But the truth is: The video is from West Bengal and it shows a clash between the BJP and Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers.

How do we know?: A closer look at the video showed an installation in the background which read 'I love Chinsurah,' a city in West Bengal. Even the people can be heard speaking in Bengali.

The outline of the word Chinsurah can be seen.

What about other sources?: A keyword search on Google led us to a news report in English newspaper The Times of India, which carried the same video.

  • The report was published on 6 August 2022 and mentioned that it showed a clash between TMC and BJP workers in West Bengal's Hooghly district.

  • The video report stated TMC MLA from Chinsurah, Asit Mazumder, could be seen beating the workers with a stick.

The video was also uploaded on YouTube by English news channel Times Now. We could also notice similarities between the viral video and the TV clip.

Flashback: The same video was earlier shared as from Bihar, after JD(U) broke ties with the BJP and formed the government with Rashtriya Janata Dal. Read our fact-check about it here.

Conclusion: Clearly, an incident of a clash between TMC and BJP workers from West Bengal is being falsely shared as from Gujarat ahead of the elections.

Published: 27 Oct 2022,01:10 PM IST

