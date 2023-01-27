No, This Clip Does Not Show Public Giving Bad Review For SRK's Pathaan

An old video showing a woman criticising a movie is going viral on social media with a claim that this review was about the Bollywood movie Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

The 22-second clip shows the woman saying that she found the movie to be rubbish when asked about how the film was.

Who shared this claim?: Along with several social media users, Sagar Kumar of Sudarshan News, an outlet that has been repeatedly called out for spreading misinformation, also shared this claim.