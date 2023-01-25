Negative Public Reviews of Old Shah Rukh Khan Movies Falsely Linked to Pathaan

Fact-check: Old public reviews for Shah Rukh Khan's movies is being falsely shared as recent reviews for Pathaan.
(Photo: Altered byThe Quint)
Several videos of disappointed people giving negative reviews for a movie starring Shah Rukh Khan are going viral on social media.
The claim: It states that these videos show the public's bad reactions to Khan and Deepika Padukone's latest movie, Pathaan.
The videos purportedly show people stating that Pathaan is Khan's 'worst film with a terrible storyline'.
VIDEO 1: An archive can be seen here.
VIDEO 2: An archive can be seen here.
(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)
The truth: These videos do not show people reacting to Pathaan. These are old videos of people reacting to Jab Harry Met Sejal in 2017 and to ZERO in 2018.
Original videos of the public reviews found on Youtube:
VIDEO 1:
We noticed a logo reading 'VIRAL BOLLYWOOD' on the top-left corner of the video.
The logo of Viral Bollywood.
By conducting a relevant keyword search, we found a longer version of the video on YouTube, uploaded by an entertainment news channel, Viral Bollywood, on 4 August 2017.
The video's title stated that it was a movie review for Khan and Anushka Sharma's movie Jab Harry Met Sejal, directed by Imtiaz Ali.
The viral clip can be seen in the video at the 1:50 timestamp.
VIDEO 2:
We noticed a logo reading 'FILMI FEVER' on the top-left corner of the video.
The logo of Filmi Fever.
We performed a relevant keyword search on Google and came across the longer version of the same video on YouTube.
This video was uploaded by an entertainment news channel, Filmi Fever on 22 December 2018.
The title of the video states that it is the 'most angry review' by public for ZERO, a movie with Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma .
The video is going viral in two parts. Both parts can be found in this YouTube video from 0:01 and 0:27 timestamps.
What moviegoers said about Pathaan?:
The Quint went for a screening of the movie in Mumbai and interacted with people who had just watched the movie.
Some viewers remarked that Pathaan would easily collect crores in the box office.
Another viewer also said the movie is highly entertaining and a blockbuster.
Conclusion: Old movie reviews by the public is being falsely shared as recent reviews calling Pathaan 'the worst film done by Shah Rukh Khan'.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)