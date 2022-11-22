No, Hardik Patel Didn't Criticise PM Modi After Getting the Election Ticket

A clipped video of an old interview of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Hardik Patel, where he can be heard speaking against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is going viral on the internet.

What does he say in the video?: The 18-second clip shows Patel criticising PM Modi on how he failed to deliver on his promise of depositing Rs 15 lakhs in every citizen's bank account. Patel can be heard saying, "He lies, we don't."

What does the claim say?: Social media users have shared the video claiming that Patel made this statement after he got a ticket from the BJP for the upcoming Gujarat elections.