Ticket to Rajkot's Legacy: With Rupani Unlikely to Contest, BJP Leaders Line Up

Senior political analyst and journalist from Rajkot, Jwalantbhai Channya said that Rupani could not have declared his wish to contest while being aware that the party does not want him to.

"Rupani is aware that the party is not willing to accommodate him in the garb of its 'no repeat' policy that it is trying to follow. If he declares his interest publicly and is later not given a ticket, that would come as embarrassment to him," Channya said.

"No doubt that he has been sidelined. There was no specific reason given when he was asked to resign by the high command. Lots of insiders cited COVID mismanagement in the state as one of the reasons, but Gujarat was not the only BJP state that mismanaged COVID," Channya added.

After his removal last year, many expected him to get a bigger role at the Centre, just like Anandiben Patel who is currently the Governor of Uttar Pradesh.

Rupani has now been made the Punjab in-charge for the BJP, a state where the party has not been able to make headway in the past eight years of winning elections in the country. With the AAP's meteoric rise in the state and the lingering ire of the farmers over the Centre's agricultural laws, cracking Punjab for the party will be an uphill task for Rupani.