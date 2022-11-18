Fact-Check: This Photo of Woman Holding ‘Go Back Modi’ Placard Is Altered
The image was shared in the background of the G20 Leaders Summit that was held in Bali recently
An edited image of a woman holding a placard which reads, "Go back Modi... again Go back Modi", is going viral on social media.
What does the claim say?: The claim with the image states that this is from Bali, Indonesia. Leaders of the G20 nations, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, were in Bali recently to participate in the Food and Energy Security Session at the 17th G20 Leaders Summit.
The photo has garnered over 2,000 retweets and more than 13,000 likes on Twitter. Archives of similar posts can be seen here.
Is this photo real?: This photo is altered to add text about PM Modi. The placard in the original picture carried text about US politics. Moreover, the photograph has been on the internet since July, which predates the G20 summit.
How did we find out the truth?: On conducting a reverse image search, we were led to the original image tweeted by an author, which did not carry any text about Modi.
We found a tweet by Wajahat Ali, an author, from 1 July, which carried the same photograph of the woman holding a placard.
The tweet says, "This lady has been holding this sign at the middle of the intersection, stone cold, not a word uttered. I still think the country is underestimating the anger of women and Gen Z. They won't take this sitting down. They won't go back."
However, the text on the placard read, "Democrats and independents must unite to vote out Republicans. Vote blue this November. Paid for by concerned citizen."
The placard mentions 'November elections' referring to the recently concluded midterm elections of the United States of America (USA) that were held on 8 November.
It also mentions political parties from the US.
We haven't been able to independently find the place and date of this original photo but have reached out to Ali for the same, and the story will be updated once we get a response.
Conclusion: Clearly, an old image, which predates the G20 Leaders Summit, has been edited to put a text against PM Modi.
