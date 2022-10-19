Old Video of Hardik Patel Taking a Dig at PM Modi Passed Off as Recent

A video showing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Hardik Patel taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and praising Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a media interview, is going viral on social media with a claim that it is from a recent interaction.

The claim also highlights how a BJP leader is insulting PM Modi, while praising the Opposition party.

However, this video is from 2016 and predates Patel joining the BJP. During the time of this interview, Patel was a leader of the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS).