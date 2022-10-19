Old Video of Hardik Patel Taking a Dig at PM Modi Passed Off as Recent

Fact-check: This is an old interview of Hardik Patel from 2016.
A video showing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Hardik Patel taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and praising Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a media interview, is going viral on social media with a claim that it is from a recent interaction.
The claim also highlights how a BJP leader is insulting PM Modi, while praising the Opposition party.
However, this video is from 2016 and predates Patel joining the BJP. During the time of this interview, Patel was a leader of the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS).
Many social media users shared this video with a claim that stated that Patel, being a BJP leader, was mocking PM Modi and supporting Kejriwal.
We divided the video into multiple keyframes and ran a reverse image search on some of them on Google. This led us to a YouTube video shared by English news channel NDTV on 19 July 2016.
The part from the viral video can be seen from 0:41 timestamp.
The description of the video states that the anchor engaged in a rapid fire round with Patel and asked him questions about political leaders and parties.
Patel joined BJP on 2 June 2022, after he left the Congress asson 18 May.
Clearly, an old video is being shared with a misleading context about Hardik Patel mocking PM Modi despite being a part of the BJP.
