No, Video Does Not Show People in OceanGate’s Submersible Just Before Implosion

A video is being shared on the internet with a claim that it shows passengers sitting inside OceanGate's Titan submersible minutes before it imploded.

What have users said?: Those sharing the video have uploaded it with a caption that said, "In the last scene, you can see five people sitting in the submarine. They also made a video of the Titanic, but what do they know that death is waiting for us in the Titanic and they will never return alive."