No, This Article Questioning Rahul Gandhi’s Nationality Was Not Published in USA

The claim said that an article questioning Rahul Gandhi's nationality was published in a newspaper in San Francisco.
(Source:Twitter/Altered by The Quint)
A viral image of a news clipping which reads, "Americans are asking if Rahul from India or Pakistan" is circulating on the internet to claim that it was published in by a San Francisco based newspaper after his recent tour of the United States of America (USA).
An archive of the post can be found here.
(Archives of similar claims can be found here, here and here.)
What is the truth?: The news clipping in the claim is translated to English from an original Hindi article.
The inconsistency in the size of the text indicates that the article in the screenshot was translated to English.
While we could not identify the source of this article, we can confirm that the article was not published by a San Francisco based newspaper.
How did we find out?: Firstly, we closely examined the news article and noticed an inconsistency in fonts and text sizes.
The font sizes and styles do not match in the article.
We then translated the headline to "अमेरिकी पूछ रहे हैं कि राहुल भारत से हैं या पाकिस्तान से?" and searched it on Google.
We came across posts on Twitter in which the viral image of the news article was posted in Hindi.
This version did not show any inconsistencies, indicating that it may be the original article.
What does the article discuss?: The article has mentions of Rahul Gandhi's visit in the USA.
It talks about Gandhi's critical view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government, where he spoke about the discrimination against religious minorities in India.
Further, the article states that Rahul Gandhi could not stop smiling and laughing when pro-Khalistani slogans were raised at a gathering.
Gandhi received major flak from the ruling - Bharatiya Janata Party about his reaction towards the sloganeering.
He had responded to the hecklers by saying that the Congress Party is tolerant and affectionate towards everyone and listens to all sides.
Conclusion: While we could not independently verify the origin of the Hindi news article that was published, it can be concluded that such an article was not printed in any newspaper in San Francisco.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)