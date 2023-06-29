Does This Video Show a Woman Chasing Down a Policeman in Manipur? No!

(Content Warning: Nudity. Viewer discretion is advised.)

A video of a person holding a stick and threatening to hit a policeman with it is being widely shared on social media platforms as a recent incident from Manipur.

What have users claimed?: While sharing the video, people said, "This is the situation in Manipur. What a terrible tragedy. The scene of a woman chasing the police naked on the road. What is happening to our India?."