BJP Shares Clipped Video of Priyank Kharge With Misleading 'Cow Slaughter' Claim

"The law is very clear. All transportation of livestock, whether it is within city limits or in rural areas, if they have permission or documents, stop the harassment. And you will give your work to them (cow vigilantes) and you will sit in the station? They had started a new harassment during the previous government's regime. In Gulbarga Grameen, they have gone into the farmers’ homes and taken their papers and animals. Act according to the law. If anybody takes the law in their own hands, they should be punished. Whether it is the illegal smuggling of live stock or any other animal, put them behind bars and if they are harassing others, you ask them. Who are they to ask them?," Kharge adds.