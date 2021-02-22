No, Maha CM Hasn’t Announced a Lockdown From 1 March Yet

An edited screenshot carrying the logo of regional news channel, TV9 Marathi is doing rounds on social media to falsely claim that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has announced a 15-day strict lockdown due to the rising COVID-19 cases in the state.

After the announcement of a week-long lockdown in the Amravati district since Monday, 22 February and other restrictions in regions like Pune, Yavatmal and Akola, the CM has warned of a state-wide lockdown, if COVID-19 guidelines are not followed. However, there has been no announcement of a lockdown from 1 March as claimed.