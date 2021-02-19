Video From Chamoli Viral as Indian Army Destroying Chinese Bunkers

A video of people working with JCB excavators is viral on the internet with a claim that it shows the Indian Army demolishing Chinese bunkers along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) after around “5,000 Chinese soldiers escaped with 150 tanks”.

However, we found that the viral video showed rescue operations being carried out by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel at the Chamoli District of Uttarakhand after the flash floods in the state that has caused the deaths of over 60 people.