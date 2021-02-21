Indian News Outlets Falsely Claim ‘Coronil Got WHO Recognition’

Several Indian news outlets and other social media users shared a misleading claim on the internet stating that Patanjali's 'Coronil' has been recognised as a medicine for COVID-19 by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The claim came right after Baba Ramdev launched the “first evidence-based medicine for COVID-19 by Patanjali” in the presence of Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

However, we reached out to the WHO who said that it has not reviewed or certified the effectiveness of any traditional medicine for the treatment of COVID-19. Patanjali, too, issued a clarification on Twitter, and said that the “WHO GMP compliant CoPP certificate to Coronil is issued by DCGI, Government of India and not WHO”.