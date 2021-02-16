Mumbai Mayor Warns of Impending Lockdown Over Surge in COVID Cases

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had called the COVID-19 spike in the city “alarming,” and added that "Harsh decisions can be taken and people should remain prepared. If certain decisions are not taken in time then we will have to pay a heavy cost later,” reported Hindustan Times.

Maharashtra Government, on 29 January, extended COVID-19 restrictions in the state till 28 February after the surge in cases caused concern over coronavirus protocols not being followed.