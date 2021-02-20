BJP’s Gujarat Chief Makes Misleading Claim on ‘Migrant Exodus’  

While addressing a gathering of party workers on Thursday, 18 February, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Gujarat president CR Paatil stated that “not a single labourer migrated from Gujarat,” during the coronavirus lockdown.

However, his statement falls short on facts, as reports and studies state that migrant workers in Gujarat had been compelled to leave for their native places due to lack of work, wages and a guarantee of food in the state.

In fact, the Gujarat High Court had noted on 11 May, that migrant labourers were living in the “most inhumane and horrendous conditions,” as several were seen on the highways.