Hired To Frame Muslim Youth in Kasganj Love Jihad Case, Says Delhi Woman
The woman testified that she was not raped and that two men had conspired to frame the Muslim youth.
Aman Chauhan, who identifies himself as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) youth leader, and his associate Akash Solanki were allegedly involved in framing a Muslim Youth for 'love jihad' in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj district, police said.
A woman from Delhi has accused the two of hiring her to falsely accuse the youth of rape. They were arrested and have been released on bail.
The woman from Delhi had earlier filed a case against the Muslim youth, Prince Qureshi, in Ganjdundwara police station in Kasganj.
She had accused Qureshi of presenting himself as Monu Gupta on Facebook, falsely promising to marry her, and then raping her once she came to Ganjdundwara and realised the truth.
According to sources, Solanki, who was referring to this woman as 'Mausi', and Chauhan were both present when she filed the FIR against Qureshi on 15 July. Leaders of Hindu organisations had also gathered at the police station.
Later, in court, she testified that she was not raped and that the two had conspired to frame the youth. The police, after conducting an investigation, arrested both and presented them in the court, where they were granted bail.
Aman Chauhan's Facebook page, which identifies him as the District Vice President of the BJP's youth wing, has photos of him with regional BJP leaders.
BJP's district president, KP Singh, said that Chauhan was associated with the party but had already been expelled. He said that the police is free to conduct its investigations.
(Inputs from Shubham Shrivastava)
