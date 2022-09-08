Siddaramaiah Visits Flooded Areas in Bengaluru, Light Rains Predicted Today

The forecast of more rains and overcast skies with slight drizzle since early Thursday morning, 8 September, has worried Bengaluru citizens who were preparing to get back to routine after some respite the previous day with the water levels in the flooded areas receding slowly.

Residents, of localities and apartments that were flooded, are making attempts to drain out the water and remove sludge from their houses and basements.

Some badly affected areas continued to remain in darkness without power supply and non-availability of drinking water, even as officials maintained that efforts were on to restore the supply by repairing the damages.