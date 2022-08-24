Killers and Ketchup: How a Bengaluru Murder Conspiracy Backfired Tragically

At first, all was going (allegedly) according to plan: the duo had hired contract killers to do the job and paid them 90,000 rupees in advance. Two of the three contract killers had hired the boyfriend’s cab to go to Tamil Nadu and were subsequently joined by the third. Then the trio kidnapped the husband and held him at a house. Next, they had to murder him.

Simple enough, right?

But Daya, kuch gadbad hai — or so the woman and her boyfriend perhaps felt. Thus they asked the trio who had abducted the man to send a picture as proof of the crime, as it were.