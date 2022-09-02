Zee Hindustan Shares Video From Pakistan With a False Communal Spin

A video showing a woman being dragged and beaten up by several people is going viral on the internet with the claim that the victim was a Hindu woman, who was brutally attacked by Muslims in Pakistan.

Several social media users have shared this video and stated that the incident was a result of communal violence. Referring to the attack on minorities in Pakistan, users sharing the video have mentioned how Pakistan isn't safe for the Hindu minorities.

However, we found that this incident, which took place in January 2022, did not have a communal angle. The victim was a Muslim woman named Munawar Kanwal, who was tortured by people from her community due to a land dispute in Sialkot, Pakistan.