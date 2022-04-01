Video of ‘Exorcism’ Falsely Shared as Forced Conversion of Hindu Minor in Pak

A viral video showing a man conversing with a minor girl, before electrocuting her with small shocks in the presence of another man is being widely shared on social media, to claim that it shows a Muslim man in Pakistan forcefully converting a Hindu child to Islam.

However, we found that the video is not related to religious conversion. As per reports, the video shows a man identified as Muhammadullah, a fake faith healer who was arrested for using electric shocks on children under the guise of exorcising ‘jinns’ from them. Muhammadullah was arrested by Peshawar Police in 2020 and 2021 for the same.