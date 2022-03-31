Viral Statement Apologising to the Smiths Falsely Attributed to Chris Rock

A viral message of a purported apology by comedian and Oscars host Chris Rock is being shared on social media, in which Rock appears to apologise to Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith and their family for crossing a line at the awards ceremony, where Rock poked fun at Jada's autoimmune condition in a joke, after which Will Smith stormed to the stage and hit Chris Rock.

However, no statement had been issued by Rock in connection to the event, though Will Smith took to Instagram to publicly apologise for the debacle.

We found that the viral statement, being attributed to the comedian, was first penned by a podcast host on Facebook, accompanied by a comment that said, "This is just how I would’ve handled it."