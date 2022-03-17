Why RSS Is Unhappy That Some People Don’t Want To Be Called Hindu

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) released its annual report on 12 March, in which it expressed concern that “as the census year approaches, there are instances of inciting a group by propagating that ‘they are not Hindus’.”

The population of Hindus, according to the 2011 census of India, is close to a billion. This makes Hinduism the third largest religion in the world, behind Christianity and Islam. However, this number has not gone unchallenged.

In July 2021, journalist and writer Dilip Mandal, who has a large following on social media, tweeted in Hindi:

“If the Adivasis were Hindus, then among all the Shankaracharyas in the last thousands of years, at least one would have been an Adivasi. At least one Adivasi would have been a priest in one of the temples. Where are the Adivasis in the religious scriptures? Where are the Adivasis in the Ram Mandir Trust?”