Arunachal Teen Tortured, Given Electric Shocks in Chinese Custody, Claims Father

Opang Taron said, “My son was trying to flee from the spot and scratched a few soldiers who were trying to grab him. One of those soldiers kicked my son several times… If that was not all, Chinese soldiers took him to a PLA camp and questioned him in Tibetan, which he failed to understand. My son tried to communicate in Hindi and Adi, which is our mother tongue. The Chinese didn’t understand what he was saying and continued to question him in Tibetan. Since he failed to understand them, they got upset. Later, they gave him electric shocks,” The Indian Express reported.

Opang Taron added that his son has told him that he was given sufficient food when he was held captive.

However, he was kept blindfolded most of the time. Taron added that the torture stopped once his abduction hit the headlines.