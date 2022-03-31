AAP Leader Raghav Chadha's Image From Lakmé Fashion Week in Makeup is Edited

AAP's youngest leader Raghav Chadha walked at the Lakmé Fashion show for his maternal uncle and fashion designer.
Rujuta Thete
WebQoof
Published:

Fact-Check | The claim states that Raghav Chadha attended the Lakmé Fashion Week in make-up.

|

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check | The claim states that Raghav Chadha attended the Lakmé Fashion Week in make-up.</p></div>

An edited photo of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha in makeup and coloured hair is going viral on social media to claim that it was his look for the Lakmé Fashion Week, which was held in Delhi.

Chadha, walked the ramp for his maternal uncle and fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva on 27 March. He was was dressed in an all black attire and was the showstopper at the event.

Also ReadAAP Leader & RS MP Raghav Chadha Turns Model, Walks Ramp at Lakme Fashion Week

CLAIM

One of the viral posts said, "AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha walking the ramp at the Lakmé Fashion Week."

An archive of this post can be found here.

Archives of more such claims on Facebook and Twitter can be seen here, here, and here.

Also Read2020 Video of Police Assaulting a Woman is From Jharkhand, Not UP
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

We did a keyword search on Google using 'Raghav Chadha at Lakme Fashion show', and found a video uploaded by Fashion Design Council of India's (FDCI) official Instagram handle on 27 March 2022.

The photo has been taken from this 16 second long video.

In the video, Chadha mentioned that he walked the ramp for FDCI Lakmé Fashion Week for his maternal uncle and fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva.

On comparing the edited photo with the original video it is evident that the image has been altered to add makeup and colour to Chadha's hair.

Raghav Chadha's image was edited (left) to add some make-up and hair colour.

Clearly, the viral photo showing Raghav Chadha in make-up is digitally altered to mock the AAP leader.

Also ReadDid Yogi Adityanath Ask People to Boycott Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan'? No

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT