AAP Leader Raghav Chadha's Image From Lakmé Fashion Week in Makeup is Edited

An edited photo of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha in makeup and coloured hair is going viral on social media to claim that it was his look for the Lakmé Fashion Week, which was held in Delhi.

Chadha, walked the ramp for his maternal uncle and fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva on 27 March. He was was dressed in an all black attire and was the showstopper at the event.