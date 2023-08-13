Fact-Check: Old Image of Demolition in Khargone Falsely Linked With Nuh, Haryana

Fact-check: An old image from Madhya Pradesh's Khargone has gone viral to claim that it shows demolition of a Muslim's house in Nuh, Haryana.
An image showing a man wearing a skull cap standing in front of a building which is getting demolished by a JCB is going viral on social media.
What's the claim?: The claim states that this image shows a Muslim man's house getting demolished during the recent violence in Nuh, Haryana.
How did we find out the truth?: On performing a simple reverse image search, we came across some old reports from 2022 carrying this image.
The Free Press Journal carried the same viral image in an article published on 11 April 2022.
The article was about riots that took place in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh on Ram Navami and also mentioned Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's decision about strict actions against rioters.
The image is from 2022.
We also found Scroll's article from 19 October 2022 about violence in Khargone.
The article also carried the same image.
It mentioned about Khargone's communal violence and also stated about a specific incident about a minor who allegedly damaged public property.
The image is from Madhya Pradesh.
The reports did not carrying any specific source or details about the image.
We could not independently verify more context about the image but it is confirmed that the image predates the demolitions in Nuh.
Nuh communal clashes: The violence in Nuh was started during a religious procession taken out by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the Bajrang Dal on 31 July.
Several locals are said to have pelted stones at the procession, leading to hundreds of people taking shelter inside a temple.
Six people were killed in the violence with 83 FIRs filled in the state with 165 arrests, according to the Haryana Police, as of 3 August.
On 5 August, several establishments were demolished in Haryana's Nuh district by the Haryana government.
More than 45 “illegal” structures and 13-15 temporary illegal structures were bulldozed near the Nalhar Medical College.
The demolition drive was halted on 7 August, after the Punjab and Haryana high court took suo motu cognizance of the action and ordered the authorities to pause the drive until further orders.
More about Khargone violence: On 10 April 2022, on the occasion of Ram Navami, a man was killed and 50 others were injured in the clash in Khargone.
This clash erupted after a few people allegedly threw stones at a Ram Navami procession.
Over 55 "illegal structures" were demolished by the district administration while taking action against the alleged stone pelters and the accused.
Conclusion: An old image from Madhya Pradesh's Khargone has gone viral to claim that it shows demolition of a Muslim's house in Nuh, Haryana.
