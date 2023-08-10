Clip From Short Film Viral With False Communal Angle, Linked to Haryana Violence

A video showing several men, including some dressed in the khaki uniform, pinning an injured man to the ground is being shared on social media, where users have linked it to the recent communal violence in parts of Haryana.

The claim: Those sharing the video are claiming that it shows a Muslim man being punished in Haryana's Mewat, where communal violence broke out after a stones were allegedly pelted at a religious procession on 31 July.