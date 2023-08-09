Video of Procession From West Bengal Falsely Linked to Haryana Violence

A video which shows a procession where several people can be seen carrying flags and swords is going viral on the internet as a recent incident from Haryana's Mewat.

The context: After the religious procession turned violent in Nuh on 31 July, at least 165 people were arrested and 83 First Information Reports (FIR) have been filed in connection with the violence.

Haryana government transferred Superintendent of Police (SP) Singla to Bhiwani following the incident. You can read our full story here.

What have users said?: Those sharing the video have uploaded it with a caption that mentioned, "India is changing and moving towards its goal, the future of the country is clearly visible." The user used hashtags such as #MewatTerrorAttack #NuhViolence.