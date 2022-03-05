Student Criticism & Misinformation: Narratives Around India's Ukraine Evacuation

Amid a raging war between Russia and Ukraine, tens of thousands of Indian students stuck in the country made repeated appeals to the Indian government to evacuate them.

While the government undertook measures and launched 'Operation Ganga', several students stuck in the war-torn country claimed that it wasn't enough and that the advisories came too late.

But as these videos and appeals flooded the internet, a parallel narrative emerged – hailing the government efforts and criticising the students.

These voices became stronger and were amplified in an organised campaign.