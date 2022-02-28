Old Images Shared To Claim ISKCON Temple Feeding People in Ukraine

The claim states that the images show ISKCON temples distributing food in Ukraine.
Several media organisations like Loksatta, DNA, among others, have shared pictures that showed food being served with the claim that International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) temples in Ukraine are providing meals to needy people, amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Moreover, ISKCON has also refuted the claims around these photos and clarified that it is not able to provide shelter or food distribution at the temples in Ukraine at the moment.
CLAIM
The images were shared by one 'News Arena' on Twitter with the caption, "54 ISKCON temples in Ukraine are providing meals to needy people".
The pictures posted on 26 February has over 19,000 likes and 4,000 retweets.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
Let's take a look at the images one by one.
IMAGE 1
The claim states, "54 ISKCON temples in Ukraine are providing meals to needy people."
We conducted a Google reverse image search and found the photo in a blogpost that was published in June 2019.
The blogpost was published on 3 June 2019.
The URL showed the image was uploaded in 2015.
The image was uploaded in 2015.
Clearly, an image from 2015 is being shared now to claim that the photo shows food distribution efforts in Ukraine.
IMAGE 2
The claim states, "54 ISKCON temples in Ukraine are providing meals to needy people."
We conducted a Google reverse image search and found the photo in the official website of ISKCON temple in the photo gallery of 'Food for Life'.
The image URL showed that the upload year was 2015.
The image was uploaded in 2015.
We also found this image on Wikimedia Commons that was uploaded on 21 February 2009 with the caption "Member of Food for Life Russia giving food".
The photo was uploaded in 2009.
ISKCON has also clarified saying that there is misinformation claiming that 54 temples and centres in Ukraine are providing food relief and shelter programme for the public.
ISKCON has also clarified that the claim is false.
Clearly, old images are been falsely linked to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis.
