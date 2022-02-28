No, Putin Didn't 'Warn India' Against Interfering in Ukraine Conflict

An altered screenshot of English news channel CNN is doing the rounds on social media to claim that amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned 'India against interfering.'

However, we found that the screenshot is an altered one. We could trace the original screenshot back to November 2019 which was about the 2020 US Presidential elections.

But it must be noted that after invading Ukraine on 24 February, Putin did warn countries against interfering and said that any interference will lead to 'consequences greater than any in the history.'

