PM Modi Discusses Safe Evacuation of Indians From Ukraine in High-Level Meet

PM Modi called Russian President Putin and stressed the "highest priority" of Indians' safe exit from Ukraine

<div class="paragraphs"><p>PM Narendra Modi spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday evening, calling for&nbsp;"immediate cessation of violence" and stressing India’s "highest priority" of the safe exit and return of its citizens from Ukraine.</p></div>
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting in New Delhi on Sunday evening, 27 February, and informed officials that evacuating Indian nationals from war-struck Ukraine and ensuring their safe passage home is the country’s top priority, reported NDTV.

During the discussion with the Cabinet Committee of Security, Modi said India is cooperating with neighbouring countries to expedite evacuation, said sources quoted by NDTV.

He also spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday, calling for "immediate cessation of violence" and stressing that India’s "highest priority" is the safe exit and return of its citizens from Ukraine.

According to a Russian readout of the conversation, President Putin said "necessary instructions" would be given to ensure the safety of Indian nationals.

Hundreds of Students Evacuated

PM Modi also "thanked President Putin for the clarification and asked for assistance in ensuring the security of Indian citizens currently in Ukraine," as per the Russian statement quoted by NDTV.

Around 16,000 Indian nationals, including students, have been trapped in several regions of Ukraine since Putin invaded the country on Thursday, 24 February.

Over the last days, hundreds of students have been evacuated on Air India flights from the neighbouring countries of Ukraine such as Hungary, Poland, the Slovak Republic and Romania.

(With inputs from NDTV)

Published: 
