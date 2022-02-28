PM Modi Discusses Safe Evacuation of Indians From Ukraine in High-Level Meet

PM Modi also "thanked President Putin for the clarification and asked for assistance in ensuring the security of Indian citizens currently in Ukraine," as per the Russian statement quoted by NDTV.

Around 16,000 Indian nationals, including students, have been trapped in several regions of Ukraine since Putin invaded the country on Thursday, 24 February.

Over the last days, hundreds of students have been evacuated on Air India flights from the neighbouring countries of Ukraine such as Hungary, Poland, the Slovak Republic and Romania.

(With inputs from NDTV)