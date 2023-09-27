Fact-Check : Incident of PFI Supporters Attacking Army Jawan in Kerala Is Fake!

News organisations and social media users shared reports and posts about an "attack" on an Indian Army jawan by five to six people in Kerala's Kollam, who allegedly painted the letters 'PFI' on his back.

PFI refers to the Popular Front of India, a political organisation which was banned by the Centre on 28 September 2022 for five years, under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Several media organisations – such as news agency ANI, Times Now, Republic, NDTV among others – published reports on this incident, identifying the soldier as Shine Kumar, a native of Kadakkal in Kollam district.

