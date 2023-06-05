ADVERTISEMENT

Malayalam Actor Kollam Sudhi Dies In Car Accident

Sudhi was known prodominantly for his comedy roles in various television programmes.

Television personality Kollam Sudhi died and three other artistes suffered injuries when the car they were travelling in met with an accident on Monday, 5 June the police confirmed, as per a report by PTI.

In continuation of the report, the police said, a car carrying Sudhi (39), Ullas Aroor, Binu Adimali, and Mahesh collided with a truck at Kaipamangalam at 4:30 AM.

Actor Kalabhavan Shajohn took to Instgram to write about his death.

“It was a head-on collision. All of them were taken to the hospital but Sudhi lost his life. The other three are undergoing treatment,” police told PTI.

In addition to acting in a few films, Sudhi was well-known for his comedic performances in a variety of television shows.

Topics:  Malayalam Actor 

