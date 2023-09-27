Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019No, 'Coolie' Badge Worn by Rahul Gandhi Did Not Carry '420' as Its Serial Number

No, 'Coolie' Badge Worn by Rahul Gandhi Did Not Carry '420' as Its Serial Number

The viral photo showing '420' as coolie's badge number on Rahul Gandhi has been edited from '756'.
Rujuta Thete
WebQoof
Published:

Fact-check: This viral image showing Rahul Gandhi wearing a coolie's badge with '420' serial number in Delhi is altered.

|

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-check: This viral image showing Rahul Gandhi wearing a coolie's badge with '420' serial number in Delhi is altered.</p></div>

An image showing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wearing a railway porter's red jacket and a badge with serial number '420' written on it is going viral on social media to mock the leader.

Some context: Gandhi visited Anand Vihar Terminal in Delhi on 21 September.

  • He donned a 'coolie' attire and also carried a piece of luggage.

  • He also met the porters working at the station and discussed their issues.

An archive can be seen here.

(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)

Viral image is altered: Gandhi was not wearing a badge with '420' written on it.

  • The original badge worn by him had the number '756' written on it.

Also ReadClipped Video of Rahul Gandhi Speaking About Ramayana in Lok Sabha Goes Viral

How did we find out the truth?: We checked Gandhi's social media platforms to find the original image.

  • This led us to an Instagram post made by the official account of Gandhi on 21 September.

  • The post details him meeting the railway porters at Anand Vihar Terminal in Delhi.

  • We compared the viral image with the original one, which carried '756' badge number.

The original badge carried '756' badge number.

  • The same thread posted by Gandhi carried another close picture with showed '756' badge number very clearly.

Another picture with showed '756' badge number

Some of these images were also shared by Congress on its official X (formerly Twitter) account.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Conclusion: Clearly, this viral image showing Rahul Gandhi wearing a coolie's badge with '420' serial number is altered.

Also ReadThis Photo Doesn't Show Rahul Gandhi Drinking Alcohol During Bharat Jodo Yatra

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT