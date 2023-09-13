ADVERTISEMENT
Three Security Personnel Killed During Anti-Terror Operations in J&K's Anantnag

The deceased include an Army Colonel, Major and a DSP of Jammu & Kashmir Police.

Two army personnel and a police officer were killed in action during an anti-terrorist operation in Jammu Kashmir's Anantnag district, the Indian Army confirmed on Wednesday, 13 September.

The deceased – Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish, deputy superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Humayun Bhat – were critically injured in the gunfight and died later, they added, as quoted by news agency PTI.

The Colonel was commanding the 19 Rashtriya Rifles Unit.

Earlier in the day, Indian Army posted on X that, "Based on specific intelligence on presence of terrorists a Joint Operation was launched by Indian Army and Jammu & Kashmir Police on the intervening night of 12-13 September in Area Garol, Anantnag. Contact established and firefight ensued. Two Army personnel and one J&K Police personnel injured. Operation in progress."

Topics:  Jammu & Kashmir   Indian Army 

