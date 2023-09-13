Three Security Personnel Killed During Anti-Terror Operations in J&K's Anantnag

The Colonel was commanding the 19 Rashtriya Rifles Unit.

Earlier in the day, Indian Army posted on X that, "Based on specific intelligence on presence of terrorists a Joint Operation was launched by Indian Army and Jammu & Kashmir Police on the intervening night of 12-13 September in Area Garol, Anantnag. Contact established and firefight ensued. Two Army personnel and one J&K Police personnel injured. Operation in progress."