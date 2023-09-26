Fake Letter About 'Poppy Flower Sale' Organised by ITLF in Manipur Goes Viral

Fact-check: A fabricated letter is making rounds on social media to claim that ITLF is organising a poppy flower sale in Manipur.
Several social media users are sharing a letter purportedly published by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF), which states that they are organising a 'mega poppy flower sale' in Manipur.
What else does the letter state?: It adds that the event will happen from 30 September to 2 October at Peace Ground, Tuibong.
It also mentions that this event has been arranged to provide 'support and assistance to the inmates in the Kuki Zo community relief camps'.
What's the truth?: This viral letter is fake.
We spoke to Ginza Vualzong, ITLF spokesperson, who dismissed the claims about ITLF organising or issuing any letter related to 'poppy flowers sale'.
We were also not able to find any such letter or announcement on ILTF's website.
How did we find out the truth?: We checked ITLF's website and social media but found no such press release.
The latest press release was shared on 25 September, and the viral letter was dated "26 September 2023".
Their recent official press release was about the unclaimed dead bodies of the Kuki Zo community.
The last PR is from 25 September 2023 whereas the fake letter carries 26 September 2023.
We also noticed that the viral letter didn't have the watermark of the body like all other press releases.
No watermark can be seen on the fake letter.
We reached to ITLF's Spokesperson: We spoke to Ginza Vualzong, ITLF Spokesperson, his signature was also seen on the viral letter.
He dismissed the viral claim about ITLF organising a 'poppy flower sale'.
He said, "This is another FAKE PR doing the rounds."
He also sent us the same viral letter with a 'fake' stamp on it.
This letter was not shared by ITLF as claimed.
We had previously debunked a similar fake letter which was being falsely linked with ITLF, you can read that story here.
Conclusion: A fabricated letter is making rounds on social media to claim that ITLF is organising a 'poppy flower sale' in Manipur.
