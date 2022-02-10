Photo of JD(S) Member Shared as Muskan, the Burqa-Clad Girl Who Confronted a Mob

A photo comparing two girls has gone viral to claim that Muskan, the girl who stood up to a mob of saffron-clad boys chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' in Karnataka's Mandya, generally wears western clothes and wore a burqa only for "propaganda" purposes.

However, two different pictures have been juxtaposed to make the false claim.

The first picture is from the day of the incident that took place at the PES College in Karnataka's Mandya on 8 February. The girl was identified as Muskan and her video have gone viral. The other photo, however, was that of Najma Nazeer Chikkanerale, a member of Janata Dal (Secular) Karnataka.

Clashes were also reported in Karnataka on Tuesday, as students protesting against the denial of entry into colleges for girls wearing hijab were met with opposition from saffron-clad protesters.