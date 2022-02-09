Burqa-Clad Student Confronts Saffron Scarved Mob in Karnataka Amid Hijab Row

As the row over wearing hijab to educational institutes escalated in Karnataka, a video showing a girl wearing a burqa standing up to a mob of saffron-clad boys chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' has gone viral on social media.

The clip of the incident, which took place at the PES College in Karnataka's Mandya, shows the Muslim student being heckled by a large crowd of boys wearing identical saffron scarves, who chant 'Jai Shri Ram' in unison and advance towards her as she arrives at the institute.

Raising her fist to mark her defiance, the student, who has been identified as Muskan, shouts 'Allahu Akbar' thrice as she faces the sloganeering. She is then escorted into the college building by the institute's staff.