No, National Flag Wasn't Removed To Hoist Saffron Flag in Shimoga College

As the controversy over Muslim girls wearing hijab in educational institutions snowballed into massive protests in Karnataka on Tuesday, 8 February, a video of a boy climbing a pole and hoisting a saffron flag at a government college in Karnataka's Shimoga was widely circulated.

Several people, including Congress' DK Shivakumar, claimed that the boy had removed national flag to hoist the saffron flag.

However, we found that the visuals don't support the claim. While it is true that the boy hoisted a saffron flag, it was done on an empty pole and not by removing the national flag.