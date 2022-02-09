Video From Pakistan Falsely Shared as Taliban Banning Mobile Phones

A video showing men dressed in black uniform crushing hundreds of cell phones with their feet is being shared across social media platforms, claiming that it shows the Taliban doing so after imposing a ban on mobile phones in Afghanistan. It adds that Taliban has also introduced a death penalty for those using mobiles.

However, we found that the video is not from Afghanistan. In the clip, Pakistan’s customs officials can be seen destroying contraband seized at the country’s border, which includes liquor, drugs, and cell phones. Moreover, no news reports mention any such ban in Afghanistan.