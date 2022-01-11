Clip From Flight Simulator Falsely Shared as ‘Airplane Crashed in Iran'

A short clip of a Garuda Indonesia (Indonesia's national airlines) airplane drifting, bouncing, and crashing on an airport runway is going viral across social media with the claim that it shows a plane crash landing in Mashhad, Iran on 7 January.

However, we found that the footage is originally from a flight simulation software called 'X-Plane 11' and is not real. A search for plane crashes in Iran this year led to no results.