Microsoft Flight Simulator: The Closest You Get to Flying a Plane

Air travel has been scarce in the year 2020 due to obvious reasons. However, Microsoft’s new Flight Simulator game gets you close to real-world flying because we all know you’re missing the outside world.

The latest Microsoft Flight Simulator has been released for the PC and the Xbox version of the game will reportedly hit the stores in 2021.

We get you a glimpse of some of the top in-game features and what the reviews and first impressions have to say about the game.