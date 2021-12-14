7.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Eastern Indonesia, Tsunami Warning Issued
As per the EMSC, “hazardous” tsunami waves are possible for coasts within 1,000 km of the epicentre of the quake.
Triggering a tsunami warning, an undersea earthquake of magnitude 7.6 struck Indonesia on Tuesday, 14 December, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.
The quake struck 112 kilometer north of Maumere, on Indonesia's Flores Island, CNN reported.
As per the USGS, the quake struck at a depth of 18.5 kilometer in the Flores Sea, at 10:20 am local time.
Indonesian authorities estimated the earthquake at magnitude 7.5, which struck the region of East Nusa Tenggara in the Flores Sea.
Further, as per the EMSC, “hazardous” tsunami waves are possible for coasts within 1,000 km of the epicentre of the quake.
The USGS highlighted that “recent earthquakes in this area have caused secondary hazards such as tsunamis and landslides that might have contributed to losses.”
However, the chances of casualties are low since it was an undersea earthquake, USGS noted.
(With inputs from CNN.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.