No, German Scientists Have Not Said Warm Water Gargle Can Stop COVID-19

A long text message that has gone viral on the internet claims that German scientists have found that we can stop the novel coronavirus from reaching our lungs by "gargling with a semi-hot solution of salt and water" several times a day.

The claim goes on to say that by following this practice, an alkaline environment would be created in the mouths, which would prevent the COVID-19 virus from multiplying.

However, we found that the claims made in the viral post were false. We didn't find any such recommendations made by German scientists. Additionally, claims like gargling with hot water kills COVID-19 and that the virus is sensitive to changing pH had gone viral at the beginning of the pandemic and have resurfaced amid rising cases of COVID-19 due to the Omicron variant.